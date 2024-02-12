CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 191.7% in January

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.
CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 101.39%.
CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.
