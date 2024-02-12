CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 191.7% in January

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CKX Lands Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 101.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CKX Lands

About CKX Lands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CKX Lands by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 169,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 140,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CKX Lands by 9,278.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CKX Lands by 251.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in CKX Lands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

