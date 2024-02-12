Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.13.

Shares of NET stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28. Cloudflare has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,968,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $3,730,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares in the company, valued at $127,968,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 889,020 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,610 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

