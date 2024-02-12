Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,968,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $3,730,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares in the company, valued at $127,968,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 889,020 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,610 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.