Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE FOF opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $160,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

