Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RQI opened at $11.75 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

