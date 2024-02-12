Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

PSF opened at $19.44 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

