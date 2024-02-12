Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $9,833,424.90 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $12,872,282.52.

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $9,888,773.70.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $13,133,504.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $17,712,399.36.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $15,493,308.96.

On Monday, December 11th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $13,606,052.52.

On Thursday, December 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $13,276,345.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $187.39.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $93,815,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $62,194,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

