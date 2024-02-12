Coinmetro Token (XCM) 1-Day Volume Tops $987.21

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and $987.21 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015639 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,732.17 or 1.00168255 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00179124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009525 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,663,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

