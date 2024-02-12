Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.72. 4,952,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,110,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

