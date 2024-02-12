Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 8,088 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

