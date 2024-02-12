Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $106.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.