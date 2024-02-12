Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,750 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $752.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.61. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $495,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,173 shares in the company, valued at $56,557,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,773 shares of company stock valued at $104,723,157 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

