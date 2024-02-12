Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 345,744 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,469 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $137.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average is $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

