Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.17% of MGE Energy worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5,333.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 16,133.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $83.27.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. StockNews.com cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGEE

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.