Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.97 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

