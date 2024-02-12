Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $151.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.21. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

