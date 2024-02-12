Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

NYSE STE opened at $224.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

