Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $95.40 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

