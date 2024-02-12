Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.58) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.40) to GBX 2,400 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,180 ($27.33).
Read Our Latest Report on Compass Group
Compass Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Compass Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 28.10 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,733.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.70), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,879.65). In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.55), for a total value of £1,692,660.90 ($2,121,926.66). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.70), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,879.65). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,040 shares of company stock worth $173,286,130. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.