Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.58) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.40) to GBX 2,400 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,180 ($27.33).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 2,227 ($27.92) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,070.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The company has a market capitalization of £38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,969.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,852.50 ($23.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.21).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 28.10 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,733.33%.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.70), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,879.65). In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.55), for a total value of £1,692,660.90 ($2,121,926.66). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.70), for a total transaction of £11,869.50 ($14,879.65). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,040 shares of company stock worth $173,286,130. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

