COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.56. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 79,387 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $694.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at $33,543,250.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,543,250.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,663 shares of company stock valued at $609,020 in the last three months. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $11,899,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,448 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

