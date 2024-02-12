Compound Price Reaches $55.45 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $55.45 or 0.00111682 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $447.89 million and $28.17 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00032574 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007166 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 254.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,077,570 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,071,711.54867426 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.78876634 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $27,454,249.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

