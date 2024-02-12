Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen by 68.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 49.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

