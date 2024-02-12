Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $98,856.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $44,837,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

