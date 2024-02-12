Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.42.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $165,929.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $165,929.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

