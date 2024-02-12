Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Short Interest Up 299.4% in January

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 299.4% from the January 15th total of 455,700 shares. Currently, 58.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

CNXA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 10,269,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,879,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

