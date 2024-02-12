Cormark Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$200.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$181.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TFI International
TFI International Trading Up 0.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. Company insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.