Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 19,600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 73,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 481,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 190,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,985,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,430,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

