Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.63. 1,207,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,279. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $368.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

