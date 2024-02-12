Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $562.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.31 and a 200 day moving average of $447.87. The company has a market cap of $243.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

