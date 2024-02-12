Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 335,448 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 759,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. 174,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.