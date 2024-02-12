Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.15. 3,728,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,836. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.18 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

