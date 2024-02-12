Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 118,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,700 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.77. 16,698,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,104,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

