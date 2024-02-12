Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 23,800 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust comprises 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,691 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 724,413 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 492,253 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,567,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 295,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $2,106,174.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,787,638 shares in the company, valued at $254,807,982.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,458,770 shares of company stock worth $55,191,233.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 486,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,751. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

