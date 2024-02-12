Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 24,400 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE UNP traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.57. The stock had a trading volume of 993,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,798. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $251.65. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

