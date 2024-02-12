Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

MA stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $459.10. The company had a trading volume of 585,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,225. The firm has a market cap of $430.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $463.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

