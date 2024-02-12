Coty’s (COTY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Coty has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

