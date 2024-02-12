Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 96,394 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares during the period. SecureWorks comprises about 1.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,649 shares of company stock valued at $89,259. 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SecureWorks Profile

(Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

