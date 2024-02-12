Cove Street Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 485.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,584,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 194,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,035. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $31.48. 2,363,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,946. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

