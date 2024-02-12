Cove Street Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 139.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,312,000 after purchasing an additional 980,687 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,501 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,368,000 after acquiring an additional 784,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,088,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. 738,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,498. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 over the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

