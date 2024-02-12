Cove Street Capital LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 944,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,466 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare comprises 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 17.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of VMD stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,420. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $343.75 million, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

