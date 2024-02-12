Cove Street Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,499 shares during the period. Climb Global Solutions comprises 3.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

CLMB stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $59.24. 19,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Climb Global Solutions news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $159,222.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,185.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

