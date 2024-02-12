Cove Street Capital LLC Raises Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,971,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,409 shares during the period. Ecovyst accounts for about 6.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 85.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.68. 456,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

