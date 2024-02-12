Cove Street Capital LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $634,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $648,000. Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVA traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.64. 735,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.39. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

