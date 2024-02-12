Cove Street Capital LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $634,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $648,000. Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
LLYVA traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.64. 735,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.39. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
