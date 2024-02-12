CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $68.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

