Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,716 shares of company stock valued at $265,469 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Criteo by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,487,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,803 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $15,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $15,306,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $6,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

