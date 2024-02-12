Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Criteo Price Performance

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 4.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Criteo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

