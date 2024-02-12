Critical Analysis: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) and Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cousins Properties and Net Lease Office Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 2 1 6 0 2.44 Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Net Lease Office Properties has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.87%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $802.87 million 4.33 $166.79 million $0.55 41.60 Net Lease Office Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cousins Properties and Net Lease Office Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Net Lease Office Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Net Lease Office Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 10.33% 1.81% 1.09% Net Lease Office Properties N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Net Lease Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cousins Properties pays out 232.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Net Lease Office Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

