Critical Analysis: GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) versus Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Portillo’s 0 1 5 0 2.83

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 133.25%. Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.66%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Portillo’s.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 2.42% 38.14% 3.17% Portillo’s 2.27% 3.98% 1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.7% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Portillo’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $176.75 million 1.44 $10.28 million N/A N/A Portillo’s $587.10 million 1.34 $10.85 million $0.26 54.39

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats Portillo’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

