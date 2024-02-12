Critical Analysis: Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Free Report) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastermind and Lendway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mastermind alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mastermind has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.1% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 8.27% 13.52% 10.70% Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastermind and Lendway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $4.71 million N/A $390,000.00 N/A N/A Lendway $18.80 million 0.40 $10.05 million $1.11 3.86

Lendway has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Summary

Lendway beats Mastermind on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

(Get Free Report)

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. Its programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. The company customers comprise of sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. Mastermind, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About Lendway

(Get Free Report)

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.