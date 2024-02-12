Critical Analysis: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) & ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL)

ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ESGL has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Services has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ESGL alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of ESGL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESGL N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Republic Services $13.51 billion 4.04 $1.49 billion $5.17 33.56

This table compares ESGL and Republic Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than ESGL.

Profitability

This table compares ESGL and Republic Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESGL N/A -79.97% -1.09% Republic Services 11.17% 16.81% 5.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ESGL and Republic Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic Services 0 6 8 0 2.57

Republic Services has a consensus price target of $169.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Republic Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than ESGL.

Summary

Republic Services beats ESGL on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESGL

(Get Free Report)

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated through 353 collection operations, 233 transfer stations, 206 active landfills, 71 recycling centers, 6 saltwater disposal wells, and 7 deep injection wells, as well as 3 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states; and 20 treatment, storage, and disposal facilities. It also operates 73 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects, and 12 closed landfills. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.