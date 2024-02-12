CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $360.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.76.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $331.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $108.64 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,521.91, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

